Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $1,376,749.06 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Featured Article: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.