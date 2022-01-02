Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director Sells $1,376,749.06 in Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.