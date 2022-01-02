SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Autohome by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 146,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 24.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 65.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. CLSA decreased their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

