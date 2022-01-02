SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 498.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of ACI Worldwide worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 1.08. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

