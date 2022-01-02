AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,773 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM stock opened at $101.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a 200 day moving average of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.72. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

