AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,283 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,602 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,374 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Shares of URBN opened at $29.36 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

