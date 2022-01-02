SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 288,065 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 94,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14,619.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.91 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

