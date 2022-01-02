AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,719 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other MaxLinear news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,068. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.97. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

