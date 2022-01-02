Amalgamated Bank Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of iRobot worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in iRobot by 48.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 344,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 57,909.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 105,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iRobot by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 1,116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 76,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 61,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $65.88 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

