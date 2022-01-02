Amalgamated Bank Has $1.17 Million Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,262,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,904,000 after purchasing an additional 61,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,798 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 39.1% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 881,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,603,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

NYSE BRC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.