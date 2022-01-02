Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Proto Labs by 20.1% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.25. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

