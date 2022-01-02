Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

