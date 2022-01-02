Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $33.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.40.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 38.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

