Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.18. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.85.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

