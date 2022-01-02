Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after buying an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,287,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Jabil by 21.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,426,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,252,000 after buying an additional 256,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,634 shares of company stock valued at $12,782,418. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

