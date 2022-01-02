T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.85% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

TCHP opened at $33.16 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

