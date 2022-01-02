AXS Investments LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 521,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 41.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.