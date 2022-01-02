Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after buying an additional 2,748,849 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 900.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,590,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAZR stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Fennimore bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,586 shares of company stock worth $455,141. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

