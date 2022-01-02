Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

