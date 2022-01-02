Amalgamated Bank Has $1.10 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VSTO opened at $46.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.13. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

