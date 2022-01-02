Analysts Expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Performance Food Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 286.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $45.89 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

