Financial Analysis: TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get TROOPS alerts:

This table compares TROOPS and Viasat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Viasat 1.36% 1.37% 0.61%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TROOPS and Viasat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Viasat 0 2 3 0 2.60

Viasat has a consensus price target of $67.60, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Viasat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viasat is more favorable than TROOPS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TROOPS and Viasat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 116.28 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Viasat $2.26 billion 1.45 $3.69 million $0.48 92.79

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Viasat shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Viasat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viasat has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viasat beats TROOPS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TROOPS Company Profile

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc. provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad. The Commercial Networks segment develops and produces a variety of advanced satellite and wireless products, systems and solutions that enable the provision of high-speed fixed and mobile broadband services. The Government Systems segment provides global mobile broadband services to military and government users, and develops and produces network-centric Internet Protocol (IP)-based fixed and mobile secure communications products and solutions. The company was founded on May 1, 1986 by Mark D. Dankberg and Mark J. Miller and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TROOPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TROOPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.