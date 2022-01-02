Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,663,000 after acquiring an additional 570,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,780,000 after acquiring an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after acquiring an additional 563,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,944,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.87. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.