Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,883,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $507,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of DMXF opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

