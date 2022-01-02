Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 861 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after buying an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after buying an additional 321,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evergy by 102.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,517,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $68.61 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 20,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,262,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 172,475 shares of company stock worth $11,203,029. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

