Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,553,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 81,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,027,000 after purchasing an additional 39,809 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the last quarter.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,900. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

