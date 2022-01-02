AXS Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 8,430 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2022

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,407,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,808,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,512,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,093,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $71.82 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.50.

