State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.20% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $51.92 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.72 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $845.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

