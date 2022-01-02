36,674 Shares in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Axonics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of AXNX opened at $56.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.62. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.96 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 0.31.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.