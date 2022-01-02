State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,032 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Community Bank System worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 150,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,353,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 17.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 765,439 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CBU opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.69. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

