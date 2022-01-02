State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Veoneer worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veoneer by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 959,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after acquiring an additional 778,247 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth $2,112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $1,267,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veoneer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.22. Veoneer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.