State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Masonite International worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

