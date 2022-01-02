State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.42 Million Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Portland General Electric worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of POR opened at $52.92 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

