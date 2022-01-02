VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (NYSE:VPCC) Trading 5.2% Higher

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.25. 203,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 114,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,955,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 61,101 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 368,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 193,581 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,460,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 263,036 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.