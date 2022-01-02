AXS Investments LLC Buys Shares of 360,671 Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 360,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000. Wheels Up Experience makes up approximately 0.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Wheels Up Experience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UP shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheels Up Experience

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

