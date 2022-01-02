7,538 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after buying an additional 36,119 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

