State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 739 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $791,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $131.06 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.