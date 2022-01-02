ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $3,525,000.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $3,525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWAV opened at $178.33 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 6.36.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,970,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,310,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,897,000 after purchasing an additional 704,446 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 911,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 99,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,950,000 after purchasing an additional 66,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

SWAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.86.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

