Trafalgar Property Group (LON:TRAF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Trafalgar Property Group plc (LON:TRAF) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 56,267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,184,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £855,114.00 and a PE ratio of -2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.78.

Trafalgar Property Group Company Profile (LON:TRAF)

Trafalgar Property Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in home building and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company undertakes residential property and assisted living projects. It is also involved in renting of residential property. The company was formerly known as Trafalgar New Homes Plc and changed its name to Trafalgar Property Group plc in March 2018.

