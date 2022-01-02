California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,765,030.96 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 40,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,765,030.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $2,156,000.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Ares Management Llc sold 541 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $23,024.96.

On Friday, December 17th, Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $2,133,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $3,035,900.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $376,830.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $42.71 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.40 million. California Resources had a net margin of 241.65% and a return on equity of 397.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $14,955,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $2,699,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $715,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

