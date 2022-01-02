$19.40 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) to announce sales of $19.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the highest is $20.83 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $17.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $51.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.69 million to $52.53 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.51 million, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $57.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 112.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.17. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a PE ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is -62.50%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.