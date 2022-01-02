Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Trading Down 1.3%

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.49 and last traded at C$5.52. 24,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 53,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.07. The company has a market cap of C$805.06 million and a PE ratio of 24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 12.93 and a current ratio of 15.06.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.24 million. Analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.36%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

