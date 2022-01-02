PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF)’s share price dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 1,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.

About PureTech Health (OTCMKTS:PTCHF)

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.