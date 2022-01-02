Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading 2% Higher

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in ?clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.