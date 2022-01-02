Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading 0.8% Higher

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.