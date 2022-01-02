Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) Head-To-Head Survey

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.69 -$102.75 million N/A N/A TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 1.89 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.00

TransGlobe Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Risk and Volatility

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vista Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.47%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74% TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76%

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Vista Oil & Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

