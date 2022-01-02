Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post sales of $23.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.68 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $50.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $46.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.88 million to $48.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $218.47 million, with estimates ranging from $156.45 million to $268.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bloom Burton began coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $1,160,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 89.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

