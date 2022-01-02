$49.13 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report sales of $49.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.34 million to $49.60 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $38.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $201.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.66 million to $202.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $227.62 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $233.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

CTLP stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.20 million, a PE ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 31,354 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $254,280.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney acquired 5,200 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 56,554 shares of company stock valued at $463,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

