Barclays Analysts Give Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) a $54.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Pfizer stock opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Pfizer by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,509,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,255,000 after purchasing an additional 221,386 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

