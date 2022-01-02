Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Biostage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSTG) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $24.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.15.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of organ implants to treat congenital defects, cancers, and life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus and trachea. It operates through Cellframe technology, engineered to stimulate the body’s signaling pathways and natural healing process to regenerate and restore organ function.

