discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 0.8% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,034 ($13.90) and last traded at GBX 1,026 ($13.79). 9,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 127,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,018 ($13.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.13) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($16.40) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The firm has a market cap of £972.71 million and a P/E ratio of 73.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,011.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,015.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a GBX 3.35 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.73%.

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.27), for a total value of £576,200.73 ($774,567.46).

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

